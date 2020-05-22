TREMONTON — Police arrested a 19-year-old Tremonton man after a foot chase Thursday and booked him into jail on rape and forcible sodomy charges.
Davis Johnson-Petersen was wanted in the alleged assault of a 16-year-old girl on March 1, according to a probable cause statement by the Tremonton-Garland Police Department.
Police said they were patrolling near Tremonton Skate Park at about 5 p.m. Thursday when they saw about 10 young people smoking e-cigarettes.
As an officer summoned three of the teens, one ran away, and after a chase involving backup officers, he was arrested about four blocks away.
Upon determining Davis Johnson-Petersen's identity, they took him to the county jail in Brigham City, where he was booked on various charges in two cases.
In an arrest affidavit regarding the March case, police said a 16-year-old girl interviewed at the county Children's Justice Center said Johnson-Petersen raped her, and as she was putting her underwear on, he grabbed her again and sodomized her.
The attack continued until it was interrupted by a roommate, the affidavit said.
Johnson-Petersen was held without bail Friday on suspicion of rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies. In the park incident Thursday, he is accused of misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and failing to stop at the command of law enforcement.
Further, Johnson-Petersen was wanted on a $100,000 warrant for burglary in Bear Lake County, Idaho. The probable cause statement said Johnson-Petersen also is suspected in a burglary case in Randolph, a town in Rich County.