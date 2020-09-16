OGDEN — Utah's rarely used grand jury system is scheduled to come out of hibernation for one day next month in Ogden.
State law requires a panel of judges to hear grand jury case requests in each judicial district once every three years.
Accordingly, 2nd District Judge Brent West of Ogden will supervise a five-judge panel here on Oct. 15. Two judges will be from the 3rd District plus one each from the 4th and 5th districts.
The judges will sift presentations of claimed criminal activity to determine whether any justify the convening of a grand jury to pursue a prosecution.
"Unlike in most other states, in Utah a prosecutor or a citizen has to get permission to even convene a grand jury," Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said. "It's a very cumbersome process to go through."
Consequently, prosecutors seldom bother.
Rawlings said he remembers only a handful of grand jury cases in the 10 years he's been in office.
"Unfortunately, it's too difficult to get a grand jury so we don't even bother," he said.
Grand jury proceedings are conducted in secret, as are the periodic hearings before the appointed petition judges.
An individual who testifies must be prepared to provide evidence under oath to support a claim that justifies calling a grand jury, the Administrative Office of the Courts said in its announcement of the Oct. 15 hearing.
The Attorney General, a county attorney, district attorney or special prosecutor appointed under state law also can present evidence of criminal activity to the judges.
Controversies between individual parties, civil matters and matters that are subject to criminal appeal will not be considered.
Rawlings said grand juries can be an advantage for investigations because they can issue subpoenas and gather records and testimony.
They also afford a prosecutor a chance "to show how good a case is" by hearing witnesses under oath.
"You can develop your case to a much higher degree," he said.
When a grand jury is convened, a supervisory judge runs it and juries can consist of nine to 15 members.
A grand jury may return an indictment only if at least three-fourths of the members, or the next highest whole number, vote in favor of the indictment, state law says.
Rawlings said although some grand jury critics don't like them because they operate in secret, he said it's little different than how prosecutions develop in county attorneys' offices.
"I wish we had a viable, vibrant grand jury," he said. "We wouldn't abuse it or overuse it."
State Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, proposed House Bill 233 in 2019 that would have set up grand jury judge panels in each district.
The bill did not make it out of committee.
Those who would like to testify before the panel of judges Oct. 15 should contact Michael Drechsel, associate general counsel, at 801-578-3821, at least 10 days prior to the scheduled date for an appointment, the state courts office said.