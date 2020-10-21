OGDEN — Two key witnesses’ reluctance to testify is complicating the prosecution of Jose Bustos, who is charged with trying to kill his wife and another man in an Ogden gun battle.
The Weber County Attorney’s Office has granted immunity from prosecution to Angelina Bustos, Jose’s estranged wife, and Lorenzo Valencia, another man who was present during the June 13 gunfire.
An Ogden Police Department affidavit said Jose Bustos first threatened Angelina Bustos and her boyfriend with a gun and then Angelina drew her own handgun and fired two shots at her husband.
“The victim believed she was about to be killed,” the affidavit said.
Jose Bustos then allegedly drove away, turned around and fired four shots at the others as they dove for cover, the affidavit said.
No one was hit.
In 2nd District Court on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Camille Neider resumed a preliminary hearing in the case.
At the previous session, Sept. 25, Valencia was on the witness stand as a subpoenaed prosecution witness.
But before Valencia could give a potentially incriminating answer to a question about the shooting, the judge stopped the proceeding and appointed two public defenders to advise Angelina Bustos and Valencia of their rights before giving further testimony.
In discussing the matter with attorneys in court Tuesday, Neider said she had stopped the previous hearing when a prosecutor asked Valencia if he had hidden a gun after the shooting before police arrived.
“There was some indication the answer was going to be yes,” the judge said.
But before testimony could resume Tuesday, the court-appointed attorneys for the two victim-witnesses said the pair are now reluctant to testify.
“He says he does not want to provide testimony,” said Valencia’s attorney, Gage Crowther, due to the potential of “admitting to conduct that may be prosecutable.”
“She has no intention to testify,” Angelina Bustos’ attorney, Michael Bouwhuis, said. “She made that clear to me.”
Deputy county attorney Patrick Tan said his office had issued letters of immunity to the victim-witnesses so they could feel comfortable testifying.
“Anything they testify to in the preliminary hearing will not be used in a prosecution now,” Tan said.
“You all have a decision to make,” the judge said, referring to the victim-witnesses and their attorneys. “Are they going to testify or invoke the Fifth Amendment?”
The Constitution allows witnesses to refuse to testify to avoid self incrimination.
Crowther said nevertheless he needed more time to review Valencia’s initial testimony at the Sept. 25 hearing, because Crowther was not involved in the case until later.
Neider scheduled the next hearing for Nov. 6.
Jose Bustos’s attorney, Emily Swenson, said that because Angelina and Jose remain married, Angelina has a right in any case not to testify against her lawful husband.
Police said the shooting capped an escalating conflict between the estranged couple, involving domestic abuse by Jose and gang threats.
Jose had just dropped off their five shared children at her Eccles Avenue house and he was driving away when his wife arrived, dropped off by another car.
They began arguing, and Jose drew a handgun, police said.
In addition to two first-degree felony attempted murder charges in the June 13 shooting, prosecutors filed eight third-degree felony charges against Bustos.
They included four counts of domestic violence felony discharge of a firearm; one count of obstructing justice; one count of use of a firearm by a restricted person; and two counts of committing domestic violence in the presence of a child.