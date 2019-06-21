OGDEN — The remains of a man found by hikers in the Ogden foothills in late March have at last been identified.
Mark Myres, 29, of Ogden, was identified through Rapid DNA analysis, according to a news release by the Utah Attorney General's Office. Myres was reported missing by his family on May 4, 2018.
His cause of death is unknown, officials said.
On March 17, hikers came across human remains in the foothills near 1100 N. Mountain Road, close to the border between Ogden and North Ogden, and reported it to police.
The following morning, the remains were recovered by a Weber County Search and Rescue Team at the bottom of a 60-foot cliff, roughly a quarter mile up the hillside.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office previously said that it had tentatively identified the remains, but were waiting for further testing to confirm Myres's identity.
“The Weber County Sheriff’s Department and the AG’s Office are pleased that the use of the Rapid DNA technology is able to provide answers to Mr. Myres’ family,” Special Agent Nate Mutter said in the news release. “We’d like to express our condolences for their loss.”
Rapid DNA has been in use with the Utah Attorney General's Office since 2018 and has been used to solve a number of cases.
"About the size of a printer, this technology allows law enforcement to analyze evidence on the crime scene and deliver results within a couple of hours. This timing is significantly shorter than the typical turnaround time often needed for DNA analysis," the Attorney General's Office said in the news release.