WOODS CROSS — Enraged about a late rent payment, a Woods Cross man threatened a woman with a machete and held her against her will, a police affidavit said.
The woman told police Travis B. Martin, 51, held her so long she urinated, according to the Woods Cross police probable cause statement.
The incident happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
She said "there was no talking to him and she believed he was going to kill her," police said.
The woman and two other roommates told police Martin became enraged because the woman had not paid her rent. He pulled a 2-foot-long machete from a drawer under the stove.
Martin, according to the affidavit, told the woman "she was not leaving and he would kill her if she tried."
The woman said Martin held her with the machete for more than two hours. He eventually "cooled off" and let her leave, ordering her to move out immediately.
Officers said they found Martin in the front yard and he was confrontational, telling them they were not welcome and it was private property.
Inside, police said they found two machetes, a large folding knife. methamphetamine, and a black laptop that had been reported stolen.
Martin was taken to the Davis County Jail in Farmington and remained held without bail Monday.
He was held on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and seven misdemeanors, including unlawful detention, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.
Federal probation officers were called in to the arrest, because Martin is on probation for a 2011 armed bank robbery in Salt Lake City, according to U.S. District Court records.