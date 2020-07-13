OGDEN — A man with several convictions in state and U.S. courts has been picked up by federal agents to be deported again, Immigration and Customs Enforcement says.
Upon a recommendation by the Weber County Attorney's Office, a 2nd District Court judge on July 2 dismissed a third-degree felony assault-by-a-prisoner charge against Roberto Montes-Lopez, 37.
Local charges sometimes are dropped when local authorities learn that federal charges are contemplated.
In this case, Montes-Lopez was arrested earlier this month when he was released from the Ogden jail, ICE said in a news release Friday.
The release said Montes-Lopez now will be held for deportation proceedings. ICE has placed him in the Cache County Jail pending those proceedings, according to state records.
ICE said Montes-Lopez was previously deported in 2013, and at least once before that several years earlier.
The agency said Montes-Lopez has criminal history dating back 15 years including arrests in several states. Cases against him included convictions for drug possession and distribution, use of a firearm by a restricted person, money laundering and DUI.
In U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, Montes-Lopez was convicted in 2012 of re-entry of a previously removed alien.
In April this year, he was arrested on an allegation of violating parole on that conviction and was ordered held in the Weber jail pending a revocation hearing.
In the Weber jail, Montes-Lopez assaulted his cellmate on April 23, according to a sheriff's deputy's arrest affidavit.
Jail surveillance video showed Montes-Lopez calling other inmates over to surround the cellmate, at which point Montes-Lopez punched the victim in the face.
ICE praised Weber County authorities for cooperating in Montes-Lopez's case.
“The arrest of a criminal alien like Montes-Lopez, whose criminal history spans nearly two decades, demonstrates why cooperation is so important between agencies," Sylvester Ortega, an ICE official in the Salt Lake office, said in a prepared statement. "These partnerships will continue to protect the community from criminal illegal aliens that hurt the citizens of this country.”