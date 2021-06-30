EDEN — A plane that crashed near Powder Mountain Ski Resort in May was flying east through a canyon with rising terrain before it crashed, according to a preliminary report of the crash investigation.
The 15-minute flight school outing on the morning of May 29 ended in the deaths of 21-year-old Davis High School graduate and flight instructor Braedan Raleigh and his introductory flight student, Devin Criddle, 26, of Draper.
The National Transportation Safety Board report said an analysis of flight data showed the Textron Aviation 172S single-engine light plane left Ogden-Hinckley Airport at 9:41 a.m. and flew east. At 9:49, it flew south of Pineview Reservoir and at 9:55 turned to the northeast "into a canyon where it began a climb over rising terrain," the report said.
Over the next minute, the plane descended to about 1,000 feet above ground level "and below ridgelines on either side of its flight path," according to the report, adding that the data ended at 9:56:40.
The canyon entrance is about 7,550 feet above sea level and the wreckage was found at about 8,000 feet, the report said. The plane struck a tree and the bulk of the wreckage came to rest about 30 feet away, where fire engulfed the plane.
The preliminary report made no conclusion about the crash's cause. The wreckage was preserved for the investigation and a final report will be issued later.
The report said the plane's operator, ATP Flight School, said it was an introductory training flight designed to assess the student's skill level.
A fire started by the crash was quickly put out by the Weber Fire District.