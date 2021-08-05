OGDEN — Prosecutors filed felony charges Wednesday against three inmates, including a murder suspect, for allegedly triggering a damaging riot in the Weber County Jail in June.
Brian Christopher Jenson, 30, allegedly incited a riot on June 3 in the Ogden jail's Alpha 5 section, Weber County Sheriff's Office jail investigators said in a probable cause statement.
The ensuing riot lasted eight hours and took another four to clean up, the affidavit said. Jenson is accused of damaging two phones, a visitation monitor, a dustpan and broom, a shower curtain and parts of the ceiling.
Corrections deputies repeatedly tried to de-escalate the situation, but Jenson kept rioting and allegedly encouraged two other inmates to join in the damage.
Jenson allegedly prompted inmates Casey Pecht, 33, and Jose Sosa, 30, to break the fire sprinklers in their cells to flood the dayroom, which they allegedly did, according to charging documents.
Jenson finally was brought under control but resisted deputies as they corralled him, the affidavit said. Jenson, Pecht and Sosa were charged by the Weber County Attorney's Office with third-degree felony damaging a jail. Pecht also was charged with third-degree felony assault by a prisoner. The charging affidavit against him said Pecht threw glass at deputies and tried to cut them with pieces of glass as they worked to restrain him.
Efforts to learn more about the extent of the riot damage were not immediately successful Thursday.
Jenson, of Brigham City, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Dalton Wood in North Ogden on Feb. 8, 2020. Ryan Dash, 34, also is charged in the slaying.
Last week, Jenson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to an unrelated felony drug dealing charge. Federal prosecutors say he dealt at least five grams of methamphetamine, an offense that could draw a prison term of 5 to 40 years in prison.
Jenson was one of 21 suspects with alleged ties to white supremacist gangs who were charged in October 2020 as part of a federal and state task force investigation of gun and drug dealing by the gangs.
Pecht and Sosa were being held on sexual battery charges, according to court records.