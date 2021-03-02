OGDEN — One suspect in a Christmas Day homicide in Riverdale is undergoing a mental competency evaluation and another has picked up a new criminal charge in an unrelated case.
An attorney representing Liam Gale, 32, of Roy, received approval from Judge Camille Neider on Feb. 18 on his petition for a mental competency evaluation.
Gale and two others are charged in the shooting death of Trevor Anthony Martin, 36, and the critical injury of Martin's girlfriend.
Gale's court-appointed attorney, Grant Morrison, said in the 2nd District Court petition that his interactions with his client indicate he "lacks complete understanding of the nature and potential consequences of the proceedings and the case against him."
Morrison said Gale is on medications for psychosis, has had a traumatic brain injury and had a tumultuous childhood. Plus, Morrison said, "He is on the low IQ range, according to his family."
Meanwhile, also in February, the Davis County Attorney's Office filed a second-degree felony criminal mischief charge against Brittany Ann Rogers, 31, who allegedly drove the getaway car in the Riverdale homicide.
Davis prosecutors charged Rogers for an incident that occurred Dec. 20 in Layton, five days before the Riverdale death.
Police alleged that Rogers argued with Comfort Inn staff members over a second set of room keys. She became angry and allegedly drove a car into the hotel structure, causing more than $5,000 in damage.
While Gale is charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder in Martin's death, Rogers is charged with a lesser count, first-degree felony murder. Riverdale police said Rogers waited outside while Gale and the third suspect, Rayburn Bennett Jr., 16, allegedly committed the shootings.
Police said in charging documents that the two men invaded Martin's home at 3 a.m. to rob him and settle a score Gale said he had with him.
Martin was shot several times and died at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized after being shot in the jaw.
Neider ruled Jan. 25 that Bennett, charged with aggravated murder, will remain held without bail at the Weber Valley Detention Center in Ogden pending trial.