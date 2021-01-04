WEST HAVEN — Police early Monday arrested a man wanted in a fatal shooting in Riverdale, capping a 10-day search.
Riverdale officers found Liam Gale, 31, at a West Haven apartment complex and took him into custody without trouble at 12:20 a.m., the Riverdale Police Department said in a news release.
Police phoned Gale and persuaded him to leave the apartment and surrender, the release said.
During interrogation, Gale allegedly admitted to being involved in the fatal shooting of Trevor Anthony Martin, 36, and the wounding of his 42-year-old girlfriend, according to police.
Gale was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated murder and counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstruction of justice.
Two others were arrested shortly after the Christmas morning robbery at a Riverdale mobile home: Brittany Rogers, 31, of Clearfield, and Rayburn Bennett, 16.
Bennett is charged with similar counts to Gale, including aggravated murder.
Prosecutors charged Rogers with murder, a first-degree felony not subject to the death penalty. A police probable cause statement said Rogers allegedly drove the other suspects to and from the robbery location.