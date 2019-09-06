RIVERDALE — Police arrested two men Thursday after a woman reported she was raped by the pair.
Colton Lee Cude and Caden Lee Nelson, both 20, were booked into the Weber County Jail Thursday night on suspicion of rape, forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual assault, all first-degree felonies.
A Riverdale Police Department probable cause statement said the woman alleged Cude held her down while Nelson raped and her and forced her to perform oral sex. She said she tried to hit Cude but he held down her hands to stop her.
The woman said she screamed and told them to stop and Nelson held a pillow over her face to quiet her.
She said Cude then raped her and forced her to perform oral sex.
The statement said the men admitted the sexual acts in separate interviews and said they knew they were done against the woman's will.
The woman and Cude were acquainted and Nelson is Cude's friend, according to the probable cause statement.
The Standard-Examiner's policy is to not identify sexual assault victims.
Nelson bailed out of jail Friday morning after posting $20,000 bond. Cude remained held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
No formal charges had been filed in 2nd District Court by Friday morning and neither man had an attorney of record.