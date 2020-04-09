RIVERDALE — Police said they found more than 1,000 videos and photos of child pornography on a man's phone after a retail business reported a suspicious car after hours.
An employee called police about a car parked in front of the entryway and the driver acting suspiciously at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
A Riverdale Police Department probable cause statement said officers found the driver holding a cellphone, with a laptop open on the front seat and his belt and zipper undone.
A check of the man's identity showed he was a registered sex offender.
The police affidavit said they found at least 1,099 images of nude toddlers and prepubescent children, many of them being sexually abused by adults.
The driver said he downloaded the images from the internet, and he admitted to police he was addicted to child pornography, the report said.
Scott Andrew Clark, 44, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of five counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.
Court records showed Clark pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree felony attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in 2003.