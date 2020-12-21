ROY — The Utah Highway Patrol said a 44-year-old man allegedly tried to crash another driver's car in a road-rage collision on Interstate 15.
Troopers arrested Jeremy Andre Barton on Saturday, after further investigation of the crash that occurred the day before.
A trooper said in a probable cause statement that he arrived at the crash scene to find that Barton had left.
The crash involved Barton's white Ford F-150 pickup and an orange Dodge Challenger on southbound I-15 in Roy.
No one was injured.
Barton later called police saying he was involved in the crash. The drivers met to exchange insurance information and the trooper asked them what happened.
The trooper said that because of "conflicting statements between the drivers," he was able to determine on Friday only that Barton was guilty of leaving the scene of the crash.
Witnesses interviewed by the UHP on Saturday said Barton "recklessly chased down the Challenger and then began swaying between lanes before intentionally striking the Challenger with the intent to cause it to crash."
The trooper asked Barton to meet him at the UHP's Weber County office, where he was arrested and taken to the Weber County Jail.
Barton was suspected of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and class B misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Formal changes had not been filed by Monday afternoon.