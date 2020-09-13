DAVIS COUNTY — A 31-year-old man died Saturday after the recreational vehicle he was traveling in rolled.
According to tweets by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. approximately half a mile from the entrance to Farmington Canyon. Both the 40-year-old male driver and his passenger were injured when their side-by-side utility terrain vehicle rolled.
The driver was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition. The passenger died, according to the tweets. Neither person was identified.
Because of where the rollover took place, search and rescue personnel were called to assist.
No other information has yet been released.