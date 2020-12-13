A new state law intended to eliminate inequities in Utah's criminal court bail system has encountered "growing pains" and likely will be amended in the 2021 legislative session.
Stephanie Pitcher remembers a defense attorney showing up with his client at a Davis County court hearing and getting a quick result to secure the man's freedom pending trial.
The man had been arrested on a charge of first-degree felony rape, which at the time carried a $15,000 bail requirement.
"He had the cash amount to bail out, and there were no other conditions put in place, like an ankle monitor, to protect the public," she said.
On the flip side, low-level offenders — say, those arrested for drug possession "with underlying conditions that need to be addressed," Pitcher said — often did not have bail money and could be stuck in jail for a year before trial.
"What we had was a system of essentially releasing people if they had money to pay, with no consideration at all for the public safety risk they pose," she said.
So Pitcher, who is an assistant Davis County attorney, and a Democratic state legislator representing a Salt Lake City district, worked to craft House Bill 206.
The reform bill was passed by lawmakers in the 2020 session and took effect Oct. 1.
"House Bill 206 was intended to address pretrial release based on risk, not wealth," she said.
"It was just the right thing to do," she said, adding that it should shield Utah from a growing national tide of challenges to the constitutionality of systems that are heavy on cash bail.
However, HB 206 has resulted in some unfortunate releases of arrestees who probably should be jailed until trial.
HB 206 says there is a presumption of release for offenders accused of lower-level crimes, and a rebuttable presumption of detention for suspects in first-degree felonies, like murder, attempted murder, rape, aggravated kidnapping and the like.
Under the old law, monetary bail normally was set, giving prosecutors a few days to screen cases and file formal charges.
With the presumption of release, more arrestees are going free right away.
"There are concerns from law enforcement that some risky people are getting out," Pitcher said.
Pitcher said corrective legislation will plug the "four-day gap."
That means felony suspects will not be entitled to bail until prosecutors have an opportunity to file charges.
Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said he thinks the problems can be resolved by lawmakers in the coming session.
"The presumption of release we think is good," Rawlings said. "No one wants to return to straight cash bail."
Under the old law, prosecutors were able to make detention requests orally, but HB 206 requires the filing of motions.
As a consequence, prosecutors need to draft detention motions, outlining reasons why a defendant should be kept incarcerated pending trial.
That has created a real problem for prosecutors in Weber County, said Christopher Allred, county attorney.
"Under the new law there is an additional hefty burden on us to prepare additional background for the judges," Allred said. "We have to do that research and find their background and any aggravating circumstances to help judges make their decisions."
Allred said he is planning to make a budget request to hire another attorney to help with that workload.
Pitcher said she hopes to relax that requirement so formal written motions will not always be required.
"We have really high caseloads and there are some practical things that I am optimistic we can work out," Allred said. "We're having some growing pains."
He said the federal criminal justice system has no bail. Rather, it has a robust pretrial services system that churns out information judges need to make sound detention decisions.
Further, services such as ankle monitoring "are very expensive even if there's anything available," he said.
"It's not just a philosophical question," he said. "There are some practical things that need to be figured out."
He added that his prosecutors "share this general notion, the idea of pursuing something that is really fair in how it treats people who are booked and held and who isn't."
"Everybody is interested in avoiding inequities," he said.
Some defense attorneys say bail remains too stacked against defendants.
Pitcher acknowledged defense attorneys may feel the new law "doesn't go far enough."
“Our clients are not getting their day in court, and for serious cases they’re stuck in jail,” defense attorney David Finlayson said in a recent interview. “Bail is set so high, and every bail reform seems to keep more people in jail.”