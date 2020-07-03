A man wanted in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Roy was arrested Thursday in Taylorsville.
A Unified Police Department official confirmed that the suspect, Jovani Hernandez, 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex.
Hernandez is currently being held at the Weber County Jail.
In a June press release, Roy City Police said they were also looking for 17-year-old Corinne Whaley. The release said she fled willingly with Hernandez after a shooting incident June 7 allegedly involving Hernandez.
According to Josh Taylor with the Roy police department, Whaley was located with Hernandez when UPD arrested Hernandez. Whaley wasn't arrested, according to Taylor.
A judge signed a warrant in mid-June for Hernandez's arrest, on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, according to the warrant signed by 2nd District Judge Jennifer Valencia in Ogden.
Close to midnight on June 7 in the 3900 block of 2275 West, a confrontation developed between Hernandez and another male, according to the arrest warrant. Whaley, a second female and a third male reportedly were there as well.
The warrant said the second male struck Hernandez for insulting the other female.
The male who struck Hernandez said he turned away and was walking back toward the front door of the residence when he heard two gunshots.
At least one of the witnesses reported a third shot was fired a short time later. No one was hit by any of the shots.
The warrant said crime scene investigators dug two slugs from the door frame at about head height where the victim had been standing.
Hernandez is on felony probation for a conviction in juvenile court, the arrest warrant said.
Reporter Mark Shenefelt contributed to this story.