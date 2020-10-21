A digital media teacher at Roy High School was arrested Wednesday in a child exploitation sting carried out by Layton Police Department and the FBI according to a probable cause statement.
Brady Allen is being held without bail in Davis County Jail on the order of 2nd District Court Judge Robert Dale, who cited a flight risk.
He is accused of one count of enticing a minor by internet or text and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second and third degree felonies.
On Aug. 20, a Layton police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl was contacted by Allen on a popular messaging app, according to court documents. The two allegedly engaged in “highly sexual” conversation.
Allen allegedly asked the undercover officer for nude images of herself and arranged to meet her for sex.
Lane Findlay, a spokesperson for the Weber School District, said in an email, “We are aware of the arrest. It’s my understanding it doesn’t involve the school or any students.”
Findlay did not comment on Allen’s employment status but said the district will provide more information Thursday.