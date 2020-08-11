OGDEN — A Roy man originally charged with attempted murder has pleaded guilty to reduced charges stemming from a shooting April 5.
Deryez Espinoza, 31, was accused of firing several shots at a car as it was leaving his residence in Roy.
Investigators tracked the alleged victim to his home in Ogden. The man said he was dropping the mother of his children at the Roy home when her current boyfriend, whom he knew as “Wacko,” came out, pointed a gun at him and shot out a window.
The police document said Espinoza is a gang member and multiple felony convict who goes by the nickname Wacko.
Police got a search warrant and said they found a gun in Espinoza’s bedroom matching the caliber of the shell casing they picked up outside. They also found large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, the affidavit said.
In 2nd District Court before Judge Jennifer Valencia on July 8, Espinoza pleaded guilty to felony discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies; and second-degree felony possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
In return, Weber County prosecutors dropped the first-degree felony attempted murder charge and two misdemeanor drug charges.
Espinoza remains held without bail in the Weber County Jail pending sentencing Aug. 19.