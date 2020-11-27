ROY — It's a long tradition — fire departments in neighboring locales are typically on call to back each other up on emergency calls if the need arises.
Fires and other emergencies can get out of hand, requiring an all-hands-on deck approach. But while departments helping outside their communities can get reimbursement for medical calls, that's typically not the case when aiding on fire calls.
And Roy Mayor Bob Dandoy wonders if that's as it should be. Numbers for Roy show that the city's fire department helps other neighboring communities more than they help in Roy, he maintains, and he worries that means Roy taxpayers may, in effect, be subsidizing fire protection in other locales.
"Those kind of numbers are concerning to me," Dandoy said. "It just means Roy City is providing a lot more services than what we're getting back from those communities."
He brought the issue up in the context of the recent debate over extension of Roy's long-standing accord with other fire departments in Weber and Davis counties to back each other up and cooperate in providing emergency services when needed. The Roy City Council unanimously approved the accord, the Intercounty Automatic Aid Fire Agreement, on Nov. 17.
Even so, he maintains that the issue still merits attention and he's seeking additional data on Roy's fire calls to get a more solid grasp of the matter. Then he hopes to bring the issue up for debate before the Weber Area Council of Governments, a coalition that includes the mayors and other leaders of the county's locales. He understands the need for accords like the fire agreement approved last week, and understands that firefighters have to back each other up. He just wonders if such accords are equitable, or if they should contain provisions dictating terms of reimbursement for departments that handle outsized numbers of mutual aid calls.
Data that Roy Fire Chief Craig Golden presented to the Roy City Council at a work session on the matter earlier this month suggests a disparity. In 2019, the Roy Fire Department responded 1,679 times to calls outside the city while outside agencies responded just 375 times into Roy. The differences are similar for 2018 and 2017.
But, Golden said, many of the 1,679 calls are for medical matters, not fires, and would likely be reimbursable. What's more, some calls are canceled soon after they are made because outside help, it frequently turns out, isn't needed.
Moreover, Golden told the Standard-Examiner, aid agreements between fire departments are standard. "We've had these agreements for years and years in the fire service," he said.
Over time, he said, any disparities in services provided between locales typically even out. Such agreements, he said, are as fair as they can be. "Everything's been working well for us," Golden said.
Dandoy, though, isn't so sure. While City Council members at the Nov. 5 work session were largely mum on the issues Dandoy raised, the mayor remains adamant that the issue merits further scrutiny. He suspects the Ogden Fire Department as another larger department in the county probably helps other locales more than it gets in return.
"I just don't want the Roy city residents to have to pay the bill on services provided to other municipalities," Dandoy said. "We should at least have some type of compensation equally back to Roy City, and in many cases that's not the case."