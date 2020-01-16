ROY — The pilot killed in the crash of a twin-engine plane in Roy on Wednesday has been identified as the operator of an Ogden-based company that makes snow and water skis.
The Roy Police Department confirmed the identity of the victim as Dave Goode, 64, founder and president of Goode Ski Technologies. The company noted his passing in a statement on the company website.
"Dave, 64, died Wednesday while taking part in one of his many passions, piloting his airplane," the statement read. "Through his numerous technological advancements in both water skiing and snow skiing, and financial support of countless events and athletes in both sports, Dave touched the lives of thousands of people by helping them, and the sports they love, push the limits of performance."
Goode's twin-engine Cessna crashed in a residential neighborhood around 1800 W. 5025 South in Roy while approaching Ogden-Hinckley Airport. The craft clipped a home and the plane burned on impact, killing Goode, according to authorities. It was one of several crashes of small planes over the years around the airport.
No one else was injured in the incident.
The statement from Goode Ski Technologies noted Goode's love of both water and snow skiing.
"A 2014 USA Water Ski Hall of Fame Award of Distinction recipient and member of the Michigan Water Ski Hall of Fame, Dave was an accomplished international competitor in both sports, recently winning the downhill event at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Alpine Masters National Speed Series and earning a bronze medal in trick skiing at the Pan American Senior Water Ski Championships," it read.
Goode is survived by his wife Dawn, four children, two granddaughters and his parents.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. Meantime, the Roy Police Department asked in a statement that the public steer clear of the crash site, south of the airport.
"We ask everyone, excluding residents of this subdivision, to stay out of the area. Residents of the subdivision that live on the west side of the accident scene are being asked to please find an officer that can escort you to and from your home," the Roy police statement said.