ROY — David Goode, killed in the crash in Roy of the small plane he was piloting, didn't just make snow skis and water skis.
Friends who used the equipment made by his company, Ogden-based Goode Ski Technologies, say his developments were transformational, at least in water skiing.
"He was just one of those guys who was tweaking things and chasing things," said Chad Scott, a friend from Covington, Louisiana, who knew him from the competitive water-skiing circuit. "The guy was just a magical mind when it came to innovation."
More broadly, his decision to relocate his company from Michigan to 2450 Wall Ave. in Ogden in 2004 helped create an industry here in Weber County.
"He was one of the first pioneers that helped pave the way for Ogden becoming a hub for the outdoor recreation industry," said Sara Toliver, president of Visit Ogden, the nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Weber County. Now, Ogden and the area are home to several companies that make cycling and skiing gear.
Goode, 64, died Wednesday when the twin-engine Cessna he was operating crashed in a Roy neighborhood around 1800 W. 5025 South while approaching Ogden-Hinckley Airport. The craft clipped a home and the plane burned on impact, killing Goode, according to authorities. The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.
It was the latest of several crashes of small planes over the years around the airport, and it prompted alarm from local leaders, who wonder if there's a larger issue at play behind the spate of incidents. More immediately, friends, acquaintances and others mourned the passing of Goode and remembered him as a passionate, innovative ski enthusiast and innovator.
"He was a pilot. He was a skier. He was an engineer... One of the reasons he moved here was to be part of the Ogden ski hub," said Greg Hebard, Goode's stepson. He said his stepdad started flying airplanes when he was 16, had logged over 10,000 hours of flying time and regularly used his plane for business and to travel to skiing competitions.
Aside from water skiing, he was an avid snow skier, frequenting the Snowbasin ski resort in the Huntsville area.
"Such a genuine, kind and lovely man. My heart goes out to his wife Dawn and their whole family," Davy Ratchford, Snowbasin's general manager, said in a tweet.
A statement posted on the Goode Ski Technologies website noted that flying his airplane was one of Goode's many passions. It also noted the impact he and his innovations had.
"Through his numerous technological advancements in both water skiing and snow skiing, and financial support of countless events and athletes in both sports, Dave touched the lives of thousands of people by helping them, and the sports they love, push the limits of performance," it reads.
Goode is survived by wife Dawn, four children, two granddaughters and his parents.
'WORLD FAMOUS AND WORLD LOVED'
Beyond everything else, Goode was very adept at water and snow skiing, the Goode Ski Technologies statement noted.
"A 2014 USA Water Ski Hall of Fame Award of Distinction recipient and member of the Michigan Water Ski Hall of Fame, Dave was an accomplished international competitor in both sports, recently winning the downhill event at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Alpine Masters National Speed Series and earning a bronze medal in trick skiing at the Pan American Senior Water Ski Championships," it read.
Friends like Scott and Chet Raley of Boca Raton, Florida, though, noted his ability to innovate and improve on the equipment in skiing, particularly water skiing. In the 1990s, Scott said, Goode transformed the water skiing industry by moving from fiberglass to carbon composites as a primary material.
"He continued to innovate and research year after year after year," Raley said in a phone interview. "The world knew about Dave Goode. He's world famous and world loved."
Both Raley and Scott said they've been fielding phone calls from friends from around the world involved in water-skiing, saddened, like them, at Goode's death. "There will never be another Dave Goode," Raley said.
Closer to home, Goode worked with the city of Ogden and was integral in redeveloping the 21st Street pond. The water skiing venue was renamed Goode Ski Lake in 2008 in honor of his contributions.
"We have a huge amount of sympathy for Dave and his family right now. He was a major giant in this city for a lot of reasons and he will be missed," said Mark Johnson, chief administrative officer for Ogden.
Beyond his contributions to the evolution of skiing equipment, Toliver said Goode was a big Ogden booster, helping in the growth of the recreation industry here.
"He was just a real advocate for the community in that way," Toliver said. "His loss will be felt, for sure."
Reporter Mitch Shaw contributed to this story.