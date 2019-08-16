ROY — Police arrested three men shortly after the armed robbery of a convenience store Thursday.
Two masked men entered 7-Eleven, 6000 S. 1900 West, at about 2:40 a.m., one pointing a shotgun at the clerk and demanding cash, a Roy Police Department probable cause statement said.
The other robber went behind the counter and scooped e-cigarette merchandise from the shelves, the statement said.
A witness watched the two men run north and hide behind a home, according to police. Officers found two men in the backyard, Cloard Cluff, 19, and Anthony J. Butler, 18, and arrested them.
Cluff was wearing a black mask and black gloves and a loaded shotgun was lying next to him, the police statement said. A backpack there contained $204 in cash.
Butler wore a partial mask and black gloves and had a backpack containing e-cigarette materials, the statement said.
Tyrie Rivers, 21, was found nearby next to a vehicle registered to Cluff, and he was arrested as well.
Butler and Rivers agreed to talk to officers and Cluff declined and requested an attorney, the probable cause statement said.
Police alleged the three drove to the 7-Eleven and Rivers went inside, made a purchase, and left. Then Butler and Cluff carried out the robbery, the statement said.
All three men were booked into the Weber County Jail and remained behind bars Friday.
Cluff was held under suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery and third-degree felony aggravated assault. Butler and Rivers are suspected of first-degree felony armed robbery.
No formal charges had been filed in court by Friday morning.
Roy police also are investigating an armed robbery at a different 7-Eleven, 2041 W. 5600 South, that occurred Sunday. In that stickup, two men, one with a shotgun, wore bandannas covering part of their faces, police said.
Police Sgt. Matthew Gwynn said Friday investigators are trying to determine whether the two robberies are related.
"There are some similarities and some differences," he said.
Gwynn declined to elaborate because the crimes remain under investigation.