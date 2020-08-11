ROY — Roy police have released the name of a man killed in a weekend shootout in Clinton.
Aaron Michael Griffin, 21, of Plain City, died in the incident, the Roy Police Department said in a press release sent late Tuesday afternoon.
Brian Joseph Cregg, 49, was arrested and booked into the Weber County Jail on an arrest warrant for a parole violation.
Roy officers tried to make a traffic violation stop of car carrying two men at about 2 a.m. The car then sped away.
Police from Roy and Clinton converged on the car at 2640 N. 1700 West in Clinton.
According to a Roy Police Department press release over the weekend, one of the men fired at the officers as they approached the car.
Officers returned fire, killing Griffin, and Cregg was arrested.
One police car was hit in the windshield, but no officers were injured.
The release said Mik, a Roy police dog, was shot in the face but was expected to survive.
Further details were not released and the incident is under investigation. All officers involved in the shootout were put on paid administrative leave, a standard practice.
Tuesday's release provided no new details other than the names of the men involved.
Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said Monday his office was leading the investigation because the shooting occurred in Davis County.
But he said Davis investigators are working together with Weber County Attorney's Office investigators on the case.
The investigation follows critical incident protocols governing shootings and other use-of-force actions involving police.
Rawlings said his office eventually will release findings and a determination whether any officers involved committed criminal acts or were justified in the use of deadly force.