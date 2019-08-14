ROY — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Roy gas station over the weekend.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, two men entered the 7-Eleven at 2041 W. 5600 South and robbed it at gunpoint, according to a Facebook post from Roy police.
The first suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and gray/white Adidas Superstar sneakers. He also had a red bandanna covering his face, police said.
The second suspect was carrying a shotgun. He was wearing a blue/gray plaid shirt or flannel jacket, gray shorts with black trim and black shoes. He was wearing either a white bandanna or shirt around the bottom of his face during the robbery.
Those with information about this robbery or about the suspects should call the Roy Police Department at 801-774-1100.