OGDEN — One of three men arrested after a destructive vehicle chase Sunday has been charged in a drive-by shooting that happened a few hours before.
Alberto Delgado, 27, of Salt Lake City, is accused of firing seven shots toward a parked vehicle with a person inside at about 1:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue.
An Ogden police probable cause statement said Delgado three hours later threw two guns from the passenger window of a pickup truck that was fleeing from officers on 30th Street.
Delgado and two other men were arrested later after the damaged pickup stopped and police chased them down on foot.
The guns were found near where the pickup crashed into a utility box, knocking out power to 6,600 Ogden customers.
An arrest affidavit said Delgado called a woman from the Weber County Jail on Monday afternoon saying he was going to prison.
She asked why, and Delgado said he was involved in a shooting and "they found the guns," the affidavit said.
Police said shell casings recovered at the shooting scene were of the same caliber and type of rounds loaded in one of the guns.
The Weber County Attorney's Office charged Delgado with seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and two counts of third-degree felony obstructing justice.
The driver of the pickup truck, Derick A. Solis, 32, of Ogden, is charged with assault by a prisoner, failing to stop for police and two counts of possession of controlled substances, all third-degree felonies, and four misdemeanors.
Police said Solis fought a pursuing officer, who fired his Taser at him twice. The officer then engaged in a fist fight with him and kicked him twice in the head as he continued to resist arrest.
The third man in the pickup, Carlos Olivarez, 20, of Ogden, was charged with possession of heroin and failing to stop for police, both class A misdemeanors.
All three remained held Thursday in the Weber County Jail.
Police said they still were trying to locate the car and its driver that were shot at Sunday.