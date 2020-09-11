NORTH OGDEN — Searchers continued Friday to look for a hiker who was reported missing in the North Ogden Divide area during the windstorm Tuesday, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.
Family members called authorities at 9 p.m. Tuesday saying Shelby Campbell, 29, of Roy, had not returned as expected that evening and they could not reach her by phone, said Lt. Cortney Ryan, sheriff's spokesperson.
Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue team members searched until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Ryan said in an email, adding that searching by air was not possible because of high winds.
He said searchers found the woman's car in the trailhead parking lot at the top of the divide.
The search resumed at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and again Thursday, aided by a state helicopter, Ryan said.
Weber County Search and Rescue members searched extensively on the north and south sides of the divide, he said.
A scaled-back search will continue for several days, Ryan said.