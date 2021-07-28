OGDEN — A defense attorney said Tuesday he wants an independent review of the mental competency of his client Cedric Broadnax, who is charged with firing several shots into a car full of people last fall, critically injuring one man.
Alienists with the Utah State Hospital in December deemed Broadnax competent to stand trial. But James Retallick, a public defender representing Broadnax, told Judge Noel Hyde in a hearing Tuesday that he plans to ask the Weber County Attorney's Office's civil division to allocate funds for a new expert study.
"The more I talk to Mr. Broadnax, the more I am concerned about the level of competency," Retallick said. "I am concerned there might be some more organic brain issues."
Retallick said he thought the state alienists who reviewed Broadnax's mental state last year "rubber-stamped a report done two years ago from another state." Ogden police said Broadnax had criminal records in four other states.
It will take another few weeks for an independent review to be conducted, Retallick said.
He said Weber County prosecutors have made a plea bargain offer to Broadnax, and the defense might accept it in the end, "but we need to make sure his competency level is such that he can take that."
Broadnax is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder, five counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony, and third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Police arrested Broadnax, 37, on Sept. 13 after the shooting in a parking lot in the 200 block of 24th Street.
Broadnax accosted a woman on 25th Street and her boyfriend confronted him, an arrest affidavit said. The couple walked to the parking lot and Broadnax allegedly followed.
The woman’s boyfriend was hit twice as he was climbing into the vehicle, the affidavit said, but no one else was hit. Police said five shots were fired.