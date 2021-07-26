OGDEN — A car caught fire in a vehicle crushing machine late Monday morning, but firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze.
Crews had the fire out within seven minutes, the blaze confined to the car and the crusher apparatus, said Weber Fire District Battalion Chief Krista Horting.
"We are able to get water on it really fast and then foam," Horting said of the fire, which was reported at 11:25 a.m. at Tear A Part, 763 W. 12th Street.
The fire could have been the result of residual flammables in the car, but that was not certain pending further investigation by the owners, Horting said.
A fire at the same business in October 2020 heavily damaged a shop building and destroyed two cars. Firefighters at the time said the fire started as employees were working on a car on a hoist.
Horting said she saw nothing remarkable about the two fires other than their happening at the same place.
"Tear A Part does a really good job of staying safe," Horting said. "I was on that first fire too, and that was one of the cleanest shops I've ever seen. They do a great job of mitigating those types of hazards."
Ogden and Roy firefighters also responded to Monday's fire.