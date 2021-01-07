A second Ogden man has been sent to prison for what federal prosecutors say was a methamphetamine sales operation on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Great Falls, Montana, said Andrew Michael Gomez, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
In December, a co-defendant, Jeffrey Allen Dabb, 39, also of Ogden, was sentenced to 51 months behind bars on a similar charge.
Prosecutors alleged the two Utahns towed a camper from Ogden, rented a lot on the reservation and launched a drug-dealing business.
Charging documents said tribal police in August 2019 were tipped about drug sales and they obtained a search warrant.
Police reported they found methamphetamine, drug ledgers, receipts for money wired to people in Utah, plus scales, baggies, other drug paraphernalia and a combo knife-brass knuckles.
While in a local jail after his arrest, Gomez later tried in phone calls to get people outside to recover the camp trailer because he thought drugs still were hidden in it.
State court records in Utah show Gomez has four previous convictions, including two for assaults.