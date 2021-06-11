OGDEN — Ogden police on Thursday arrested a second suspect in the June 4 shooting of a man inside his apartment, according to Weber County Jail records.
Dario Deland Muniz, 31, of Marriott-Slaterville, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies, in the incident that critically injured a 33-year-old man.
Ogden Police Lt. John Cox said Friday he did not have details of the time, place and circumstances of Muniz's arrest.
A 2nd District Court judge on Tuesday signed arrest warrants for Muniz and Bailey A. Chase, 21. Chase, who faces identical charges, was arrested Wednesday.
The arrest warrants said Muniz allegedly hit the victim with a rifle and then shot him. Muniz and Chase, who is Muniz's cousin, went to the apartment after the victim and Chase had argued in the parking lot earlier, police said. Chase and the victim had been in a relationship.
The victim was shot in the abdomen and underwent emergency surgery, later telling police details of the confrontation, which happened at an apartment complex in the 600 North block of Evergreen Way.
Muniz and Chase are held without bail in the county jail awaiting court appearances.