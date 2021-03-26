CLINTON — As car burglaries increase with warmer weather, police are seeking the public's help to identify a man seen breaking a window to steal a purse.
In a Facebook post Monday, the Clinton Police Department showed photos of a man crouching by a car door, the driver's window broken out, apparently with a tool.
Those with information are urged to call Clinton police at 801-614-0800 or email cbutcher@clinton.utah.gov, referring to case T21-02204.
The post did not specify where or when the crime occurred, although comments on the department's Facebook post state the incident happened at VASA Fitness in Clinton. Efforts to contact Chief Shawn Stoker were not immediately successful.
In Kaysville, the police department on Thursday posted the video of the Clinton incident. The man can be seen breaking the window, grabbing a purse from the interior, and then trying to break into another car.
"He went on to break 4-5 more car windows," Kaysville police said in social media posts. "We are seeing a heavy increase of vehicle burglaries at gyms all over the county."
Police urged people to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables in them.
According to the annual Crime in Utah report, a burglary is committed in Utah once every 63 minutes, more than 7,000 a year.