MOUNTAIN GREEN — A semi truck going too fast tipped over on a curve in a winding stretch of Interstate 84 on Thursday, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
The truck, carrying produce byproducts, crashed at 10:37 a.m. on the westbound freeway at milepost 89 west of Mountain Green, UHP Sgt. Mike Holt said.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, possibly caused by the seat belt, Holt said.
"That area right there, trucks typically will tip over if they are going over the limit," Holt said. "It's 55 miles per hour for trucks there, and it's there for a reason."
Holt said the truck was in the left lane and tipped on its side, sliding off the edge of the highway.
Traffic was restricted while crews cleaned up the debris, he said.
Crews remained on the scene several hours later as they unloaded the trailer and prepared to lift the truck upright and clear the damaged vehicle.
The crash caused a minor fuel spill that was easily cleaned up, Holt said.
"It's just the same curvy stretch" that catches some drivers by surprise even though it's clearly marked for reduced speeds, Holt said.
"The big rigs especially need to slow down," he said.