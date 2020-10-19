OGDEN — An Ogden man followed a truck driver to his workplace after a road rage encounter on Interstate 15 and severely beat the man, prosecutors allege.
In a case filed Friday in 2nd District Court, the Weber County Attorney's Office accused David Archie Hicks, 31, of second-degree felony aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in the Sept. 7 incident.
The victim suffered facial fractures that required surgery, plus cuts and a severe blood bruise in his right leg, according to a Weber County Sheriff's Office probable cause statement.
The incident was reported by a coworker of the victim who witnessed the beating allegedly inflicted by Hicks and another man.
The truck driver told deputies he was northbound on I-15 when he came upon a vehicle moving very slowly in his lane.
It appeared the driver was on his phone, so the trucker honked, which caused the other driver to "brake check" him and cut him off when he changed lanes.
The other driver eventually pulled to the road shoulder, motioning the trucker to stop, but the trucker kept going and drove to his trucking company offices.
The trucker told deputies he parked in view of the company's security cameras and activated his truck's dash camera.
Hicks allegedly approached the victim with a knife in the Sept. 7 incident, then put the knife away after the trucker ran back to his truck and grabbed a metal bar.
After they argued about each other's driving, the trucker pulled out his phone and started to dial 911.
The trucker said Hicks lunged for the metal bar, causing him to drop his phone, and they began struggling over the bar.
Deputies said security video showed the struggle and Hicks punching the trucker in the face about 15 times.
A man who had accompanied Hicks picked up the trucker's phone and stood by watching Hicks punching the man, the probable cause statement said.
Deputies said the victim did not punch back, but only struggled to keep Hicks from taking the bar from him.
The trucker pinned Hicks against the truck trailer during the struggle, and Hicks's companion moved in and punched the trucker in the face, deputies said.
The second man then threw the trucker's phone into a field and they left.
Deputies found Hicks on Thursday and arrested him. They said Hicks told them he was the victim because the trucker "tried to run him off the road."
Asked how many times he was punched during the struggle, Hicks said he "never let the other guy hit him," the arrest affidavit said.
Prosecutors also charged Hicks with third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and class B misdemeanor damaging a communications device.
State court records show Hicks had two felony convictions in 2012, for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
He remained held without bail in the Weber County Jail on Monday pending his first court appearance.
It was not known whether the man who accompanied Hicks has been charged in the case.
Efforts to contact the Sheriff's Office spokesperson for more information were not immediately successful.