OGDEN — Police arrested a 21-year-old Ogden man Tuesday on charges alleging he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl and it continued for seven years.
The alleged victim was about 13 the last time the alleged abuse occurred two years ago, the Ogden Police Department said in a probable cause statement.
Austin Wilkerson was held Wednesday in the Weber County Jail on $40,000 bond on suspicion of rape of a child and sodomy on a child, both first-degree felonies.
The criminal case developed after the victim, now 15, was examined by a doctor. She was interviewed by police at the Children's Justice Center on May 22.
The arrest affidavit said police later interviewed Wilkerson and he allegedly admitted to having sex with the girl for seven years.
Formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday morning.