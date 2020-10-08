PLAIN CITY — Police want the public's help to identify a man suspected of peeping into the women's locker room at Fremont High School during a recent football game.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon posted a photo of a potential suspect on Facebook.
The man appeared to be 50 to 60 years old and arrived in a white sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, the Sheriff's Office said.
"An adult male was seen near the women's locker room ... possibly watching the female students change," the post said.
The incident happened Friday evening.
The Sheriff's Office said anyone with information that would help identify the man can call investigators at 801-778-6631.
"Obviously we're very concerned about it, anytime you have someone on your campus violating privacy or who knows what," Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay said.
He said the district is cooperating with an investigation by the Sheriff's Office, the law enforcement agency taking the lead.
Surveillance footage is being reviewed to determine whether similar incidents may have happened before, Findlay said.
"Hopefully they can identify this person and figure out his intentions," he said. "With minors, high school kids, they are vulnerable and hopefully we can get to the bottom of it and put a stop to it."