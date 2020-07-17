OGDEN — A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg Thursday night.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the scene of a shooting on 33rd Street near Madison Avenue, according to Lt. John Cox with the Ogden Police Department. The victim, a 14-year-old Hispanic male, was shot in the thigh. He was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital, where Cox said he was in stable conduction.
Cox said multiple shots were fired, and that a home and vehicle up the street were also hit by bullets.
The suspects were described as two teenage Hispanic males.
“No one is in custody, but we don’t believe there’s any further danger to the community,” Cox said. “It appears this was an isolated incident.”
Cox says the investigation has been turned over to OPD detectives, but they likely won’t have more information until early next week. If anyone has information or video footage of the incident, he invites them to call dispatch at 801-395-8221.