OGDEN — Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a shot at two people during an argument in a business parking lot.
Carlos Edmundo Reyes, 39, remained held without bail Friday at the Weber County Jail.
He was booked on suspicion of two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and a second-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
A police probable cause statement said officers were called at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after a witness reported seeing a man draw a handgun and fire at two people.
The victims ran away unharmed and the shooter was seen running into a nearby mobile home park, the arrest affidavit said.
Police set up a perimeter and began searching for the shooter.
Officers viewed security video at the business, a tire shop, and said they were able to identify the shooter as Reyes, who is on parole on a pair of felony convictions.
That led them to Reyes at his residence in the mobile home park, the affidavit said.
Police said they obtained a search warrant and found a spent .380 caliber shell casing, of the same caliber as one found at the tire shop.
The shooting victims never returned and could not be located, police said.
Several employees at the tire shop saw the argument and shooting, the arrest affidavit said.