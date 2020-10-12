OGDEN — A man fired several shots at a busy Ogden intersection and tried to disarm the arresting officer, police said in charging documents.
Police responded at 1:30 a.m. Sunday to 911 calls about shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Washington Boulevard.
Witnesses said they heard several shots and saw a man with a gun running on the street and then walking backward.
One man said he saw the man acting erratically and running across the busy intersection several times.
In a probable cause statement, Ogden police said they found a man matching the description of the shooter and detained Michael Gale Jensen, 58.
Police said they seized a handgun from Jensen's pants pocket.
Jensen told officers he had not slept for several days, and they noticed he was sweating profusely, the arrest affidavit said.
Paramedics asked Jensen if he had taken drugs or alcohol, and he said he had used methamphetamine.
As police attempted to handcuff Jensen, he allegedly grabbed at an officer's holstered firearm, yelling, "Give me that f------ gun," the affidavit said.
Officers subdued Jensen and took him to the Weber County Jail, where he remained held without bail Monday.
Jensen is suspected of first-degree felony disarming an officer, class C misdemeanor intoxication and class B misdemeanor carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.
The arrest document said officers would review surveillance video to determine whether Jensen attempted to shoot a person, vehicle or building.