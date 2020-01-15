Crashes of light planes around the Ogden-Hinckley Airport have become an unfortunately common occurrence in recent years.
Here are recaps of crashes since 2017:
• Jan. 15, 2020. A small plane went down at 1800 W. 5050 South in Roy. The plane was destroyed and the pilot was killed.
• Nov. 17, 2019. A single-engine Piper Cherokee crashed on Interstate 15, seriously injuring both occupants. The same plane made an emergency landing in 2018.
• Jan. 23, 2019. A student pilot lost control of a light plane and it flipped over at the airport. No one was injured.
• May 25, 2018. The landing gear collapsed on a small plane upon landing at the Ogden airport. The plane was heavily damaged but the flight instructor and student were not injured.
• Sept. 12, 2017. After a single-engine plane crashed into a car in Roy, both the aircraft’s pilot and the vehicle’s driver survived. The plane had taken off from Ogden-Hinckley.
• July 26, 2017. Four Weber County residents died when a Beech A36TC plane nosed onto Interstate 15 soon after taking off from Ogden-Hinckley. Witnesses said they heard the plane's engine laboring just after it took off.
Federal records showed 27 people were killed in crashes of light planes flying out of the Ogden Airport from 1985 through 2017. Before the July 2017 crash, the most recent fatalities happened in July 2002 when a Wheeler gyroplane crashed in gusting winds, killing the two people aboard.
Additionally, two men were killed when their plane crashed in the Great Salt Lake near the end of December 2017 after leaving the Ogden airport while on their way to Box Elder County. Their bodies and plane were found two weeks after the plane was reported missing.