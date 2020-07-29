ROY — Six shots were fired into an SUV during a domestic argument Tuesday night, but no one was injured and the alleged shooter surrendered after a SWAT standoff, police said.
Trevor Martin, 36, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.
The shooting happened at about 10:20 p.m. near 2950 West and 4425 South.
Roy Police Sgt. Matthew Gwynn said Wednesday the victim had other people in the SUV with her when she left the home after arguing with Martin.
He followed in a black pickup truck and the woman stopped around the corner and got out to confront Martin, according to an arrest affidavit.
They resumed their argument, she got back into the SUV and he got out and allegedly fired six rounds into the front of the SUV.
Gwynn said police received multiple calls of shots fired in the neighborhood. One woman said she heard shots and saw two vehicles in front of her house and people scattering from them.
The female driver and the other people in the car got out and ran back to the home.
Gwynn said Martin "barricaded himself in the house and finally gave up after an hour of callouts" by the SWAT team.
The incident, including its cause, remain under investigation.
"We have no idea" what sparked the argument, Gwynn said. "Neither one is cooperating with the investigators."
The arrest affidavit said police found several shell casings and spent slugs at the reported site of the shooting and several bullet holes in the hood of the SUV.
Jail booking records said Martin was held in lieu of $9,500 bail.