SOUTH OGDEN — A South Ogden man threatened his girlfriend with a machete Tuesday night and tried to batter his way into their home with the weapon and a shovel, police allege in a court document.
Ray Johnathon Ringel, 37, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and intoxication.
Ringel broke out several windows with a shovel, then used a machete to do more damage and told the woman "I'm going to kill you," the South Ogden Police Department probable cause statement said.
The woman and a neighbor both reported having heard the death threat, the document said.
The woman told police she had locked herself in the residence.
According to the arrest affidavit, Ringel told officers he was upset because the woman had taken his phone.
He said he used a shovel to try to get inside to get his phone, but he denied using a machete. Officers said they found a machete near the dwelling.
Police said the neighbor also reported seeing Ringel swinging the machete.
The woman remained locked in the trailer when police arrived, the police report said. She was not injured but she feared for her safety, it said.