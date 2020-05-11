SOUTH OGDEN — A South Ogden man allegedly beat his girlfriend, racked a shell into his shotgun and threatened to kill her, police said in charging documents Monday.
Officers said in a probable cause statement that Oneil Campbell, 37, refused to come out of his house after the incident and they had to use a Taser on him to make the arrest.
The incident, which occurred Friday in the 1200 block of 5850 South, was reported by a neighbor who said she saw Campbell walking around outside with a shotgun and then heard an argument and struggle in the apartment below.
The woman said the victim then came up to her door, with injuries visible on her head, and Campbell behind her with the shotgun. The neighbor did not open the door and the couple returned to their apartment, standing at the open door when officers arrived.
Police said they heard Campbell, just inside the door, rack a shell into the shotgun. The woman was outside and police got her away from the door and then arrested him.
Witnesses later told police they heard Campbell threaten to kill the woman.
Campbell was booked into jail on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, and an infraction, disorderly conduct.