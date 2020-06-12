SOUTH OGDEN — No charges will be filed against a South Ogden police officer who fatally shot a disobedient driver at the end of a low-speed chase, but the prosecutorial review's murky outcome is complicated by the officer's declining to talk to investigators.
An investigation report by the Weber County Attorney's Office said Officer Christopher Freestone leaned into Fredrick Jeremy Atkin's passenger window and fired one shot, killing the 42-year-old Ogden man.
But the conclusions of what happened in the Dec. 27, 2019, shooting had several caveats due to circumstances including the officer's declining to speak to investigators and the lack of police body cam video that may have shown the actual shooting.
"Without Officer Freestone's explanation for his decision to use deadly force against Mr. Atkin, it remains unclear what Officer Freestone was thinking or feeling, or even what he saw when he discharged his service weapon," County Attorney Chris Allred said in the investigation's conclusion.
Allred noted Freestone had a constitutional right not to speak to investigators.
"We are therefore left to infer the rationale for Officer Freestone's actions based on the other evidence, as well as the reasonable inferences to be drawn from that evidence."
The Standard-Examiner obtained a copy of the report with a public records request. It also has requested police video of the incident.
NO GUN
Police did not find a gun in Atkin's car or clothing, although police had been worried he might have been armed, based on his erratic behavior and movements in the car.
"Check his jacket, check him good," Freestone said on police audio as fellow officers were trying to get Atkin into custody after the shooting. "He was reaching into his jacket."
The report details the 45-minute meandering pursuit of Atkin's red Mustang after he ran a red light at Wall Avenue and 31st Street in Ogden just after midnight Dec. 27.
Police followed the alternately weaving, slowing, stopping and swerving car through Ogden, then into Riverdale and South Ogden. Officers told investigators Atkin's car likely never exceeded the speed limit, but he resisted efforts to pull him over.
FIRST CONFRONTATION
At 25th Street and Adams Avenue, an Ogden officer placed a spike strip that popped a tire on Atkin's car. The car stopped and Atkin disobeyed commands to show his hands and reached down to the middle console, the officer said.
Atkin then drove away again.
Atkin had "a thousand-yard stare," the officer said.
That encounter led officers to worry about Atkin possibly having a weapon in the car, and that he was acting as if high on narcotics, according to the report.
Later, as the southeast-bound Mustang approached the intersection of Wall and Riverdale Road, Freestone had pulled alongside Atkin's slowly rolling car and the two were conversing, according to other officers and audio from Freestone's cameras.
As Atkin's car further slowed, Freestone got out of his cruiser and leaned in the passenger window of the Mustang, telling Atkin to put the car in park and show his hands.
Other officers nearby said Atkin's hands were not visible. Then a shot was fired and officers pulled Atkin out of the vehicle. They said he was still resisting and they struggled to finally get handcuffs on him.
Atkin was bleeding heavily and police called for paramedics.
ACCIDENTAL OR INTENTIONAL?
Allred's report explored the question of whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.
"The evidence is insufficient for us to know with certainty whether Officer Freestone's weapons discharge was intentional or accidental," the report said.
The evidence suggested Freestone's .40-caliber Glock was in his left hand, not in his customary right-hand grip, the report said.
"Officers are routinely trained to keep their index finger off the trigger until they are ready to fire," the report said. "If an individual were to switch from a dominant hand to the non-dominant hand, chances of accidentally placing the index finger on the trigger is elevated."
Officers are taught to keep the finger off the trigger because of what firearms experts call sympathetic grip or sympathetic muscle reaction, the report said.
"If a shooter is startled or is subconsciously trying to grab something, there is a natural human reaction that could cause a person to squeeze or grip their hands," it said. "If your finger is on the trigger that squeezing could cause an accidental discharge."
It added, "However, without a statement from Freestone it is impossible to know for sure whether there was an accidental discharge. It is certainly possible that he intentionally fired with his left hand."
The analysis then explored the possibility that the shooting was intentional, and with that the question of whether the shooting was justifiable under Utah law.
Allred's report said there was evidence to support that Freestone reasonably believed his life or another officer's was in danger.
Police are trained to be cautious of people in vehicles, especially noncomplaint people, the report said. There are many places inside a vehicle to hide a weapon and it's more difficult to see what's happening in a car at night.
"By the time an officer perceives a threat, it could be too late," the report said.
Allred's analysis considered "the totality of the situation, not just the ending."
"Atkin's bizarre behavior, coupled with his furtive movements, could support that Freestone reasonably perceived a threat to himself."
The report concluded Freestone perceived a threat to an officer who was standing in front of the Mustang putting down spike strips to flatten the car's tires if Atkin kept going.
"Just before the shot was fired, there was the loud revving of the Mustang's engine," the report said. Atkin apparently had finally decided to obey Freestone's command to put the car's gearshift in park.
Based on the totality of the evidence, Allred wrote, "and assuming Officer Freestone (if he testified) would express fears for his own safety and for the safety of (the other officer), we believe Officer Freestone could successfully argue that he reasonably believed the use of deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or to another."
"Accordingly, we cannot prove that Officer Freestone was unjustified in the use of deadly force," the report concluded.
Efforts to contact South Ogden Police Chief Darin Parke were unsuccessful. An attorney representing Freestone and the Weber Fraternal Order of Police, J.C. Jensen, did not respond to a request for comment.
After the shooting, Freestone was put on paid administrative leave, common practice in the wake of deadly force incidents, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Matthew Dixon, South Ogden's city manager, confirmed Wednesday that Freestone has returned to active duty as a police officer.
FAMILY 'IN SHOCK'
Blake Atkin, a cousin of Fredrick Atkin's father, said family members viewed the available police video in a meeting with authorities.
"This South Ogden Officer Freestone got out, ran up to the passenger window, reached through and shot Jeremy dead," Atkin said. "We're just all in shock."
Family members called Atkin by his middle name, not his first name, Fredrick, Blake Atkin said.
He said the conversations of other officers during the pursuit indicated they "decided he wasn't a threat, let's monitor the situation and keep following him."
Atkin said one or more of the officers had past dealings with Atkin.
"They knew he had a methamphetamine addiction and had suffered from psychiatric problems and depression," Blake Atkin said.
Atkin spent several years in prison and was trying to get his life back in order, Blake Atkin said.
"He was in a troubled situation in life," he said.
Blake Atkin, who is an attorney in Clifton, Idaho, said the family thinks Freestone should be disciplined.
"We think anybody who is that reckless with a gun shouldn't continue to be on the police force," he said. "He shouldn't be trusted with a badge and a gun."