SOUTH OGDEN — It could’ve ended with a young kid bummed his bike had been stolen.
Officer Dan Johnson of the South Ogden Police Department, though, had other plans. After Angel Gonzalez’s BMX bike was stolen from the second-story balcony of the boy’s South Ogden apartment, Johnson wanted a happy ending.
So digging into his own pocket, the officer bought Angel a new bike, presenting him with the gift Tuesday afternoon — the same day his original bike was taken.
“Dan did it because he’s a good person. He’s a great officer,” said Sgt. Dave Labbe, spokesman for the South Ogden Police Department. Those sorts of things — officers helping out victims they assist — happen all the time, he explained, but usually they go unnoticed and unheralded by the broader public.
In this instance, though, Angel’s older brother Carlos Ponce filmed the moment Johnson presented the bike, posting the video to social media. It generated a huge response, garnering 1,800 views and more than 100 comments as of Thursday afternoon on the “You know your from Ogden if” Facebook page.
“Thank you so much Officer Johnson, it means a lot! It’s nice to know there’s still...good people in this world!” Ponce wrote in the post.
Other commenters offered their own words of praise. “I LOVE THIS! Thank you officer for being so kind! This young man will always remember this moment and hopefully be inspired to be an officer himself!” wrote one poster.
Ponce said his brother was up watching TV around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he heard a commotion. He looked outside, saw two men taking the bike from the balcony of the apartment and yelled out for help. “Hey, that’s my bike,” Angel said, according to his brother.
Ponce and his dad woke up, tried to chase the thieves, but they got away. “I don’t know if they really need the bike. I don’t know why they would take it,” Ponce said.
Johnson, who was off-duty Thursday afternoon and unvailable for comment, was one of the responding officers, and Ponce recalls the conversation with him as he was getting the details of the incident. “Just a good conversation,” Ponce said.
Later in the afternoon, Johnson returned with the gift bike, explaining that he’d most likely be unable to get Angel’s back.
“However, I come into a little bit of money myself and I was wondering what to do with it and the opportunity come up. So instead, I got you this guy here. I got you a brand new bike with a brand new lock,” Johnson tells Angel in the video of the exchange. Angel smiles broadly in the video and then hugs the officer.
“It’s just officers doing something good and being good people,” Labbe said.