SOUTH OGDEN — Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a stabbing that took place early Tuesday in South Ogden.
Officers were called around 5 a.m. to a home on the 700 block of 5300 South and found a 68-year-old woman stabbed, according to a press release from the South Ogden Police Department.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, and her condition was unknown as of Tuesday morning. It was unknown what caused the alleged attack.
Police were on the lookout for 34-year-old Michael Adam Christensen, the woman's son, whom police say is a suspect in the stabbing case.
Later in the day, South Ogden Police said in an email that they had arrested Christensen. It was not immediately clear what were the circumstances that led to the arrest.
Police say Christensen has a "history of mental illness and violence," according to the press release.