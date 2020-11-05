SOUTH OGDEN — South Ogden Police Officer Christopher Freestone shot Fredrick Jeremy Atkin because he thought the suspect was reaching for a gun, the city says in its response to a wrongful death lawsuit.
In documents filed Oct. 26 in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, the city and Freestone deny allegations that the officer unlawfully used deadly force.
The city’s response, by an attorney who defends Utah cities in such suits, represents Freestone’s first public comment in the wake of the Dec. 27, 2019, incident.
Freestone, exercising a constitutional right, did not submit to an interview with Weber County Attorney’s Office investigators during a review of the shooting.
That review concluded Freestone acted reasonably when he reached into the passenger window of Atkin’s car and his gun fired at the climax of a 45-minute low-speed pursuit.
The city’s attorney, Heather White, said Freestone reached inside Atkin’s car to put it in park and remove the keys.
“While Officer Freestone was trying to remove the keys, Atkin moved his hands toward his jacket and pressed the gas pedal, causing the engine to rev loudly,” White wrote. “Freestone thought Atkin was reaching for a weapon and trying to flee.”
Another South Ogden officer was at the front of Atkin’s car putting down spike strips to pop the tires if he drove off again.
“Fearing for his safety, and that of Officer Ricks, Officer Freestone shot Atkin,” White said.
But the suit filed in August on behalf of Atkin’s parents and three children alleged there was “no need for police to use deadly force to effectuate the arrest.”
Atkin had meandered through Ogden, Riverdale and South Ogden at or below the speed limit, refusing to pull over after an Ogden officer saw him run a red light.
The pursuit ended as Atkin’s Mustang rolled almost to a stop at Wall Avenue and Riverdale Road and Freestone got out of his car and ran to Atkin’s window.
In police documents, officers said they were concerned by Atkin’s erratic behavior and his “thousand-yard stare” when they made eye contact with him during the chase.
Family members reviewed police dash camera video and audio of the pursuit and the confrontation at Atkin’s car.
“As can be seen from the angry profanity used by Officer Freestone prior to the stop, Freestone was animated by hatred and anger when he went up to the passenger window and shot Jeremy dead,” Blake Atkin, an attorney related to the immediate family of Jeremy Atkin, said in the suit.
The city argued in White’s document that the defendants “acted in good faith, without malice, and their acts were justified and reasonable under the circumstances.”
White told the court Freestone is legally entitled to absolute or qualified immunity. Under qualified immunity, government employees are shielded from civil liability if a court rules their actions were reasonable.
Further, “Any constitutional violation that allegedly occurred was not the result of a deliberately indifferent custom, policy or practice of the city,” White wrote.
She urged the court to dismiss the Atkin suit.
Ogden and Riverdale cities, also named as defendants, have not yet answered the allegations over their part in the case.
Atkin, 42, died from being shot in the chest, the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled.
The county attorney’s investigation report that absolved Freestone of any criminal responsibility in Atkin’s death said officers found no gun on Atkin or in his car.
Freestone later returned to duty and the police department awarded him its Medal of Valor two months after the shooting.