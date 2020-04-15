SOUTH OGDEN — A woman trapped an elderly relative in a home and repeatedly assaulted her as she tried to escape, according to an arrest affidavit.
After South Ogden officers responded to a call Monday night, they determined that Shelly Lynn Hearn, 46, allegedly assaulted an elderly woman there and then may have overdosed.
The alleged victim, 70, told police Hearn had been drinking heavily and they began arguing. Hearn allegedly blocked her in a room and repeatedly stopped her from leaving, a police probable cause statement said.
The woman tried to climb out a window, but Hearn allegedly grabbed her wrists, bruising them, choked her and threw a box at her, cutting her head, the document said.
The woman finally got free and was in the bathroom smashing Hearn's medications when Hearn allegedly choked her again, driving her to the ground and cutting off her breathing.
As Hearn had her pinned to the floor, the woman told police Hearn said, "How does it feel to have someone control you? There is no way you are coming away from this."
Police said the alleged victim got away a second time, climbed out the window and ran to a neighbor's home for help.
Hearn remained jailed Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor aggravated abuse of an elderly adult, class B misdemeanor unlawful detention, criminal mischief and damaging a communication device.