SOUTH OGDEN — A Syracuse man was jailed Sunday after allegedly chasing his estranged wife, kicking in her condominium door and choking her, police said in charging documents.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Benjamin L. Barnett, 39, with second-degree felony burglary and third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
According to a South Ogden Police Department probable cause statement, Barnett became enraged over the woman not telling him she planned to have dessert with her family Sunday night.
A neighbor who had called 911 told police they saw a man chasing the woman into her home; heard her screaming; then saw him leave, carrying a duffel bag, muttering and cursing.
The woman told police she locked the door to keep Barnett out, but he kicked it in, chased her into a bedroom and tackled her.
She said he forced his hand over her mouth and nose, restricting her breathing and he allegedly threatened her.
She told officers he ordered her to "shut up" and said if she "told anyone or took it legal" that he would "mess up her life along with her family's and her dog."
He made her repeat that she would not go to the police, made her shake hands and left.
Police said the door frame and door were broken and the woman had a scratch on her nose and a red mark on her cheek.
Officers said they found Barnett at home in Syracuse, where he denied forcing open the door, entering her home, assaulting or threatening her.
State court records show Barnett has eight felony arrests since 2006.
Documents from the most recent case, in September 2016 in West Jordan, show that Barnett pleaded guilty to third-degree felony aggravated assault and two other felony charges in an attack against the same woman.
Charging documents said Barnett smothered her with a pillow, repeatedly punched her through the pillow and pressed his forearm into her throat.
The arrest affidavit said the woman "lost consciousness several times and she thought she was going to die."
A judge sentenced Barnett to up to five years in prison in that case.