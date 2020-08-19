OGDEN — An Ogden man who has been arrested at least 11 times since 2005 is in jail again after allegedly threatening to kill a woman he has been accused of stalking.
Ogden police arrested Christopher Brandon Dykes, 36, on Monday on charges of third-degree felony witness tampering and class A misdemeanor stalking.
An arrest affidavit said Dykes was heard on an Aug. 11 audio recording yelling at the victim to "drop the charges or you'll be sorry."
Court records show Dykes earlier was charged for an Aug. 2 incident in which, according to another recording provided by the victim, Dykes allegedly shouted at her and threatened to "come over there are murder you."
Second District Court records show Dykes has been arrested multiple times on misdemeanor charges of stalking, assault and violating protective orders.
Three of the cases remain active.
This week apparently was the first time he was charged and arrested on a felony charge, witness tampering, related to one of the stalking cases.
He remained in the Weber County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $7,500 bail.