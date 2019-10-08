Overall major crime dropped almost 12% in Utah last year, but violent offenses stayed relatively consistent, while reported hate crimes surged more than 48%, according to state data.
The Crime in Utah report for 2018, released by the Department of Public Safety on Sept. 23, listed 80,622 major or so-called index crimes, broken down into subcategories of violent and property offenses.
Violent crime increased 0.36 percent, including homicide, down 8%; rape, up 4.49%; aggravated assault, risen 5.33%, and robbery, down almost 17%.
Weber County agencies reported seven homicides — five in Ogden and one each in North Ogden and South Ogden.
Property crime — burglary, vehicle thefts, arson and larceny — fell 13% statewide.
However, law enforcement agencies reported 52 hate crimes, compared with 35 in 2017.
Weber County police agencies reported no hate crimes last year, down from four in 2017.
Salt Lake County led the state with 25 reported hate crimes, followed by Davis with 10. Half of the Davis crimes reported were assault or aggravated assault. The others involved intimidation, vandalism or fraud.
Of the state's 52 hate crime reports, 17 were motivated by sexual orientation bias, followed by 11 against blacks, 7 against whites and 4 against Hispanics. Muslims, Jews and Mormons were listed as victims in several other reports.
The Legislature upgraded Utah's previously toothless hate crimes law in 2019 to increase penalties for crimes committed against those in a protected class, including race, religion, sexual orientation, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, disability, and others.
Utah hate crimes are reported by police based on the FBI's definition of hate crimes: "A criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity."
In 2016, Weber County agencies had a high rate of inaccurate hate crime reports. Of eight such crimes reported, five later were judged to have been mistaken due to clerical errors.